Arrest warrants issued as manhunt for Saskatchewan stabbing suspects intensifies

Police have charged two men suspected in a series of stabbings in Saskatchewan that have left 10 dead and 18 injured.

The hunt for Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30, began early Sunday morning following multiple reports of stabbings on the James Smith Cree Nation — about 200 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

Myles faces three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of break and enter.

Damien is charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of break and enter.

In an update on the search for the two men, RCMP said more charges are expected as the complex investigation involving dozens of victims and 13 crime scenes unfolds.

"Saskatchewan RCMP continues to employ every available resource in efforts to locate and arrest Myles and Damien Sanderson, RCMP said in a news release.

In the update, RCMP raised the toll of victims from 15 to 18.

Damien is described as five feet, seven inches tall, weighing 155 pounds. Myles is just over six feet tall, weighing 240 pounds, according to police.

Police believe the men were spotted in Regina just before 12 p.m. on Sunday. They were last known to be travelling in a black Nissan Rogue with the Saskatchewan licence plate 119 MPI.

RCMP Assistant Commissioner Blackmore said they are considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

While some of the attacks appear to have been targeted, others may have been random, according to RCMP.

A dangerous persons alert that began in Saskatchewan on Sunday was later extended to include neighbouring Alberta and Manitoba.

At least one attack occurred in the village of Weldon, Sask., located roughly 30 kilometres southwest of the First Nation. Residents there told CTV News a man in his 80s had been killed.

In a May 27 Facebook post from Saskatchewan Crimestoppers that was focused on fugitives, Myles Sanderson was listed as unlawfully at large with Saskatoon his last know location.

Among those killed in the attacks are a mother of two and a 77-year-old man.

"So many good memories to cherish," Lana Head posted on Facebook the night before the attacks.

Following the James Smith Cree Nation woman's death, many paid tribute on social media.

"In total disbelief that (you) were taken from this world in that horror. I will miss our chats and seeing your chipmunk cheek smile. May you be guided into the spirit world wrapped in comfort, peace and love," one person wrote on Head's Facebook page.

Residents in the village of Weldon were left reeling by the death of Wes Petterson, a widower who was a long time resident.

"He liked to plant cucumbers, tomatoes and he was so proud that he made his Saskatoon (berry) jelly just yesterday," Ruby Works told CTV News on Monday.

RCMP are expected to provide an update on the search for the two men later today.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority said on Monday the situation "continues to evolve" as multiple people are being cared for at multiple locations.

"Our hearts go out to those affected as well as their families. As a symbol of our support for the people and communities we serve that were impacted by this terrible tragedy, we are lowering our flags to half-mast," the SHA said in a statement.

Following the attacks, air and ground ambulances were dispatched due to the high number of casualties.

The SHA moved into a "code orange" process for accepting a high number of critical patients. A similar measure was taken in response to the Humboldt Broncos bus crash in 2018 that killed 16 people and injured 13 others.

With files from Lisa Risom and Reuters.

--This is a developing story. More details to come.