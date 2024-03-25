Arson charge laid in Regina garage fire investigation

A 33-year-old Regina man is facing two charges, including arson, after a garage was damaged by a fire over the weekend.

In the late afternoon hours of March 23, crews from Regina’s Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) arrived on the 1700 block of Montreal Street in the city’s Heritage Neighbourhood, Regina police said in a news release.

Regina police were called to the scene at around 4:40 p.m. to assist crews. Officers witnessed the affected garage in flames.

Police were informed that a man was seen leaving the garage shortly before the fire was reported.

After a search of the area, Regina police found and arrested the suspect nearby.

He was identified and found to be breaching his conditions of probation.

An investigation found the man was responsible for the fire and he was charged.

The accused faces one count of arson and one count of failing to comply with a probation order.

He made his first appearance in provincial court on Monday.