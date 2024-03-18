Assault case for Sask. MLA adjourned until April

The assault case for independent Moose Jaw Wakamow MLA Greg Lawrence has been adjourned until April 15th.

Lawrence was scheduled to appear in court on Monday in Moose Jaw.

The former Sask. Party MLA was charged by Moose Jaw police on Jan. 31 with one count of assault and one count of assault by choking.

Moose Jaw police began its initial investigation on June 27 of 2023.

The investigation was launched after police received “historic complaints” of assault.

Lawrence resigned from the Sask. Party’s caucus the day before he was charged.

The 58-year-old announced in September of 2023 that he would not be running again in the next provincial election.

Lawrence has represented the Moose Jaw Wakamow constituency since 2011.

-- With files from David Prisciak.