REGINA
Regina

    • Assault case for Sask. MLA adjourned until April

    Share

    The assault case for independent Moose Jaw Wakamow MLA Greg Lawrence has been adjourned until April 15th.

    Lawrence was scheduled to appear in court on Monday in Moose Jaw.

    The former Sask. Party MLA was charged by Moose Jaw police on Jan. 31 with one count of assault and one count of assault by choking.

    Moose Jaw police began its initial investigation on June 27 of 2023.

    The investigation was launched after police received “historic complaints” of assault.

    Lawrence resigned from the Sask. Party’s caucus the day before he was charged.

    The 58-year-old announced in September of 2023 that he would not be running again in the next provincial election.

    Lawrence has represented the Moose Jaw Wakamow constituency since 2011.

    -- With files from David Prisciak.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News