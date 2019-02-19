

CTV Regina





Police have charged three youths with assault after an incident in the 4000 block of Dewdney Avenue on Friday.

Police received a report around 11:30 p.m. that three teenage boys had threatened a woman at a hospital with a baton. The three boys were arrested and police say they had two batons and an axe.

The youths, aged 14, 15 and 16, have all been charged with assault with a weapon. The 15-year-old has also been charged with possession of a weapon and failure to comply; the 14-year-old is also facing weapon possession charges.

They cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The 15- and 16-year-olds appeared in Youth Provincial Court on Tuesday. The 14-year-old will appear on March 28.