Attempted murder charge laid after Sask. man allegedly draws gun during arrest

A Saskatchewan man is facing attempted murder charges following an alleged altercation involving guns with RCMP officers on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 3:45 p.m., Carnduff RCMP received a report of a man breaching conditions of his probation in Alameda, Sask., according to a release from Sask. RCMP.

Officers responded to a home and when the man answered the door, officers told him he was under arrest. The man didn’t comply and went into the house to get a gun, RCMP said. An altercation took place which included the firing of a gun by one of the officers.

No injuries were reported and the man was arrested.

Theodore Allan Brycks, 67, is charged with two counts of attempted murder of a police officer and four counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

He was scheduled to appear in Regina Provincial Court on Friday.

Alameda, Sask. is about 242 kilometres southeast of Regina