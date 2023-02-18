'Back into the swing of it': Sask. Youth Parliament returns following three-year hiatus

The Saskatchewan Youth Parliament has returned after a long hiatus and the organization is looking to teach more students how exactly governments work.

After three years of pandemic-related cancellations, the Saskatchewan Youth Parliament is starting up again with a fresh batch of students.

David Johnson, an alumni of the organization, is assisting organizers with rebuilding the membership.

“Usually it’s a completely youth-run organization, we have folks from 15 to 21-years-old kind of running it, doing everything,” he explained. “We [the alumni] are just here this weekend to get them back into the swing of it; get them into the legislature, give them the skills so they can run and operate this organization again.”

According to Johnson, the youth parliament program strives to give youth knowledge about parliamentary procedure as well as help with skills such as debating and public speaking.

“We show them how government works inside the chamber. It's how do you present yourself, how do you make a good speech, how do you get your point across,” he explained.

“The beautiful thing about youth parliament is that it gives you skills for everything. I didn’t go into politics … but it helped me get stronger speaking skills. It helped me learn how to deal with various levels of government as well.”

Claire Parker, a student from Campbell Collegiate, is in her first year of the youth parliament program. She told CTV News that her experience at the legislature has been memorable.

“So far I’ve really liked it. Everyone here is really nice, and it’s great to be surrounded by a bunch of people who are passionate about politics and debate and our province,” she explained.

“I haven’t actually had much experience with debate but I’ve always found it very interesting. I find it admirable when people are able to talk about subjects that they’re interested in and passionate about in a logical way.”

Among the topics of debate for students were college tuition and drug decriminalization. Besides debating, being in the legislature is an experience of its own, according to Parker.

“Sitting in parliament has been really cool,” she said with a smile. “It’s crazy to think that the people who are in our government sit there every day and we get to go in there as well.”

For Johnson, the youth parliament offers a great opportunity for everyone who joins the program.

“The big thing to remember is this is an incredible opportunity … there have been some incredible figures that have been in the legislature and you get to follow in their footsteps. Not everyone is going get to have that opportunity in their lives so just make sure to cherish while you’re here. I know I did.”

It’s an opportunity that Parker is taking seriously, and one she believes all young people should learn more about.

“I think it’s very important for our youth to understand how our system works,” she said.

“If they aren’t taught the skills they need to perhaps become the next government or at least understand it and become involved … I don’t think they will be able to be as important members of society as they could be.”

The Youth Parliament’s annual session at the Saskatchewan Legislature runs from Feb. 17-20.