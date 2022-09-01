Back to school, thousands of students across Sask. return to class

Thousands of kids across Saskatchewan are beginning another school year on Thursday, which means busier residential streets and more pedestrians for drivers’ morning commutes.

Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) is reminding motorists to pay attention and follow school zone speed limits.

“There is a lot going on within a school zone,” JP Cullen, chief operating officer of SGI Auto Fund said in a release. “We have students of all ages entering and exiting buses, playing on playgrounds and walking or running in crosswalks and pedestrian crossings. Some of those students, as excited as they may be getting back to school and seeing their friends, may not be paying attention to vehicle traffic on the roads. That’s why drivers need to slow down and be aware of everything that is going on around them.”

In Regina the speed limit through school zones and playground zones is 30km/h between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Not following the posted speed limit can result in hefty fines.

“For example, getting caught driving 20 km/h over the posted limit would be $310,” SGI said in a news release.

“Vehicle-pedestrian collisions in school zones are, fortunately, very rare,” Elizabeth Popowich with the Regina Police Service (RPS) said. “One of the reasons for that is the reduced speed limits drivers are required to follow when they approach schools.”

SGI has some helpful tips to keep children safe for both drivers and parents.

Drivers:

Drive without distraction; leave the phone alone and just drive.

Pay attention to pedestrian crossing lights and crossing guards.

Exercise caution around school buses as they are loading and unloading.

Avoid U-turns in school zones (some municipalities have by-laws that prohibit them).

Don’t add to school zone congestion; obey the signs declaring “no stopping” zones.

If you’re dropping kids off, do it on the same side of the street as the school.

Parents:

Try to drop off your kids at crosswalks and teach them to cross at crosswalks and not jaywalk.

When they do cross, they should look both ways, make eye contact with the driver and wait for the vehicle to come to a complete stop.

From Sept. 1 on in Saskatoon and Yorkton, school and playground zone speed limits will now be in effect seven days a week, year-round.

In Saskatoon the reduced speed limit will be in effect from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. daily. In Yorkton it will be in effect from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. daily.