Battery Depot reopens on Albert Street following fire
After a fire destroyed much of the business last November, Battery Depot is reopening in Regina in a new location on Monday.
Now known as CAA Battery Depot, the business reopened its doors on Monday on the 200 block of Albert Street in the same strip mall adjacent to the CAA Albert North Store.
The fire that occurred in the early morning hours of Nov. 28 was deliberately set, according to Regina Fire. It's not known if any arrests in relation to the blaze have been made.
Firefighters battled flames on the inside and outside of the former building located on the corner of Dewdney Avenue and Winnipeg Street. The blaze was eventually brought under control in about two hours’ time.
“We are very pleased to be back in business at our new location to serve our valued customers and CAA Members,” Fred Titanich, president and CEO of CAA Saskatchewan said in a release. “We’ve had many inquiries and calls regarding the reopening of our business which resulted from last November’s fire at the former location.”
BREAKING Canada's justice minister tables sweeping bill to tackle harmful online content
Justice Minister Arif Virani has just tabled a long-awaited piece of legislation proposing sweeping new measures and requirements for platforms aimed at combatting harmful online content.
Judge orders mental health assessment for Manitoba man accused of killing family
A judge has ordered a Manitoba man accused of killing five family members, including his three young children, to undergo a mental health assessment to determine if he is fit to stand trial.
Liberals push for long-term House rule changes they say are needed to combat Conservative obstruction
The federal Liberals are trying once again to amend the House of Commons sitting schedule to allow for more late-night debates, a move they say is a result of Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's party trying to turn the chamber into a 'place of dysfunction.'
US$1B donation from former professor to NYC medical school provides free tuition, forever
A former Albert Einstein College of Medicine professor is donating US$1 billion to the New York City school, the largest gift of its type ever given in the United States, to pay the tuition of all of its students, the institution said on Monday.
Kellogg's CEO faces backlash for saying people should eat cereal for dinner to save money
'Let them eat Corn Flakes' appears to be Kellogg's CEO Gary Pilnick’s advice to cash-strapped shoppers who are spending the highest portion of their income on food than at any point in the last 30 years.
Chris Gauthier, 'Once Upon a Time' and Hallmark movies actor, dead at 48
Chris Gauthier, an actor whose credits included roles in “Once Upon a Time,” “Eureka” and several popular Hallmark Channel projects, died on February 23, according to a statement posted by his agent. He was 48.
Buyer pays nearly US$4M for unopened hockey card boxes, hoping for the ones that will make it all worth it
A case containing unopened boxes of rare 1979 hockey cards could contain at least one Wayne Gretzky rookie card worth millions of dollars.
U.S. Air Force member has died after setting himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in D.C.
An active-duty member of the U.S. Air Force has died after he set himself ablaze outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., while declaring that he 'will no longer be complicit in genocide.'
Jodie Turner-Smith breaks silence on divorce from Joshua Jackson
Jodie Turner-Smith is sharing about her split from fellow actor, Joshua Jackson.
