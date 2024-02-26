Battery Depot reopens on Albert Street following fire

After a fire destroyed much of the business last November, Battery Depot is reopening in Regina in a new location on Monday.

Now known as CAA Battery Depot, the business reopened its doors on Monday on the 200 block of Albert Street in the same strip mall adjacent to the CAA Albert North Store.

The fire that occurred in the early morning hours of Nov. 28 was deliberately set, according to Regina Fire. It's not known if any arrests in relation to the blaze have been made.

Firefighters battled flames on the inside and outside of the former building located on the corner of Dewdney Avenue and Winnipeg Street. The blaze was eventually brought under control in about two hours’ time.

“We are very pleased to be back in business at our new location to serve our valued customers and CAA Members,” Fred Titanich, president and CEO of CAA Saskatchewan said in a release. “We’ve had many inquiries and calls regarding the reopening of our business which resulted from last November’s fire at the former location.”