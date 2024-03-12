REGINA
    • Bear mace, metal bar allegedly used during home invasion in Weyburn

    A sign for the City of Weyburn can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) A sign for the City of Weyburn can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    One suspect is in custody and a woman is recovering from ‘substantial’ injuries following a home invasion in the community of Weyburn.

    In its weekly update, the Weyburn Police Service (WPS) said officers responded to a call just after 3:15 a.m. on Saturday, March 9.

    The suspect fled before police arrived at the scene. Officers discovered a 42-year-old woman with what they said were substantial injuries. She was transported to Weyburn General Hospital by paramedics.

    WPS said video surveillance at the home showed a suspect enter the home at 3:14 a.m. and leave two minutes later.

    Through an investigation, police found the victim was attacked with bear mace and a metal bar.

    On March 11 just after midnight, WPS officers found the suspect and arrested him. He was identified as a 36-year-old man from Weyburn.

    The accused face a long list of charges including break and enter with intent, aggravated assault, numerous assault weapon charges, using a disguise during the commission of an offence, mischief and numerous breaches of a release order.

    WPS was sure to note that the incident was not a random act of violence – the suspect was known to the victim.

    The accused made his first appearance in provincial court on Tuesday.

