

CTV Regina





Police are looking for a suspect who spoke with a man and biked away, before he returned wearing a mask and tried to rob him with a machete.

Officers were called a convenience store in the 3100 block of Five Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

According to police, a 26-year-old man was walking near the store when another man approached him on a bicycle. The suspect rode his bike a few metres away, when police say he put on a mask, pulled a machete out of his pants and tried to rob the victim.

The man was able to escape on foot.

The suspect is as an Indigenous man in his mid-20s to early-30s. He has short black hair and was wearing a black hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.