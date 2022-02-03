Bitter cold, dangerous wind chills continue across Sask.

Extreme cold warnings remain in place for Regina and other parts of southeastern Saskatchewan on Thursday, along with central parts of the province as well.

Environment Canada said dangerous wind chill values below minus 40 will continue throughout Thursday morning with some slight moderation in the afternoon.

However temperatures and wind chill are expected to dip once again Thursday evening, continuing through Friday morning.

Environment Canada warns that frost bite can develop in minutes on exposed skin.

A return to seasonal temperatures is expected for Regina over the weekend, with above seasonal highs in the current forecast for next week.

The normal daytime high for Regina this time of year is about minus nine degrees.