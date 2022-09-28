Bivalent COVID-19 vaccine available to Sask. residents aged 18+ on Sept. 29

All Saskatchewan residents 18 years and older who are able to get a COVID-19 booster will be eligible for the Moderna bivalent vaccine as of Thursday, according to a news release from the province.

Those interested will be able to get a vaccine through Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) booked and walk-in clinics along with participating pharmacies, the province said.

“It is recommended that eligible residents receive the Moderna bivalent booster dose at least four months following their last COVID-19 vaccination, regardless of the number of COVID-19 doses received to date,” a news release said.

The bivalent vaccine protects against the original strain of COVID-19 and also provides enhanced protection against Omicron variants of the disease.

“Clinical trials have shown that the Moderna bivalent vaccine triggers a strong immune response against the original 2020 COVID-19 strain and Omicron variants. Safety monitoring showed that any side effects experienced were similar to those of the Moderna booster and were typically mild and self-resolving,” the province said in a release.

All Saskatchewan residents aged six months and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.