

CTV Regina





Environment Canada says blowing snow will reduce visibility on southern Saskatchewan highways on Monday.

The weather agency says a cold front is bringing northwest winds of 40-50 kilometres per hour. Blowing snow will bring visibility down to about 800 metres.

The advisory includes most of the southern portion of the province, including Regina, Saskatoon, Moose Jaw and the Battlefords.

According to Environment Canada, travel could be hazardous due to reduced visibility. Drivers are being reminded to drive for conditions.