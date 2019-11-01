REGINA -- Regina police have confirmed that the body located northeast of Regina is Jenaya Wapemoose.

Eric Kakakaway, 23, appeared in provincial court Monday morning on charges of second degree murder and indignity to a human body.

Jeannette Kakakaway, 30, is charged with accessory after the fact to murder and also appeared in court on Monday.

Human remains were found northeast of the city on Oct. 26.