Body of missing man found in Lake Diefenbaker: Sask. RCMP
Published Friday, July 23, 2021 12:01PM CST
REGINA -- The body of a man who went missing in Lake Diefenbaker on July 1 has been found, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.
The RCMP said the Hutterian Emergency Aquatic Response Team located the body in Lake Diefenbaker during a search Thursday and alerted RCMP.
RCMP and conservation officers identified the body as a 36-year-old man from Central Butte who jumped into the water on July 1 to help children who were swimming and in distress. The children were brought into the boat, but RCMP said the man did not resurface.
In a statement, RCMP said the man’s family has been notified.