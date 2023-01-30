Bonnie Raitt adds 2 Sask. tour stops

Several Canadian stops have been added to Bonnie Raitt’s “Just Like That” tour, which will include two shows in Saskatchewan.

Raitt, who is known for the songs, “Something to Talk About,” and “I Can’t Make You Love Me,” will be playing at the Conexus Arts Centre in Regina on Sept. 28 and TCU Place in Saskatoon on Sept. 27.

Bonnie and her band will return to Canada with her first headlining tour of the country since 2017. Joined by Special Guest @RoyalWood on nine dates, the Just Like That…Tour 2023 will make 11 stops in Canada including Vancouver, Winnipeg and Toronto!



(1/3) pic.twitter.com/IHWHigGj7g — Bonnie Raitt (@TheBonnieRaitt) January 30, 2023

Raitt and her band will be making 11 stops in Canada and will be joined by Royal Wood on nine dates, according to a media release from Live Nation. The artist for the remaining dates will be announced later on.

Tickets will be on sale for the public on Feb. 3.

This is Raitt’s first headlining tour in Canada since 2017.