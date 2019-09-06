The Brandt Group of Companies announced an acquisition of Nortrax, taking over dozens of John Deere Construction and Forestry dealerships in eastern Canada.

The acquisition brings all of the John Deere Construction and Forestry dealerships under control of Brandt, operating 56 dealerships across Canada, with Deere-owned Nortrax locations in Ontario, Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador coming over in the agreement.

The deal is subject to further due diligence and regulatory approvals, but is expected to close on October 25.