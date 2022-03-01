'Bring it to the Heartland': Riders invite province to 2022 Grey Cup Festival

It may be nine months away, but the Saskatchewan Roughriders are already inviting CFL fans to the 2022 Grey Cup Festival, opening Nov. 15.

The theme “Bring it to the Heartland” was announced Tuesday, with a special video posted to the Riders’ website.

More details on events, taking place in both Regina and Saskatoon as well as other communities, will be revealed in the months ahead.

A celebration that’ll be hard to beat, set in the beating heart of the nation! It’s time to get excited for this year’s @GreyCupFestival-- 𝗕𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗶𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱.



109th #GreyCup | @CFL https://t.co/eu1iUL3jih https://t.co/JUZk4z1Wk7 — Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) March 1, 2022

“The Saskatchewan Roughriders and our incredible Volunteer Host Committee are so excited to finally be able to host our first Grey Cup and Festival at Mosaic Stadium,” said Roughriders President and CEO and Grey Cup Festival Co-Chair Craig Reynolds in a release. “We all know there is no place like Saskatchewan for a once in a lifetime football party, and we can’t wait to bring CFL fans together again this November.”

Tickets for the 109th Grey Cup game will go on sale to the general public in late spring. Fans looking to secure seats sooner can do so by purchasing Roughriders season tickets on the team’s website.