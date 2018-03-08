Bus service resumes in Regina
A school bus is shown in this undated photo.
CTV Regina
Published Thursday, March 8, 2018 3:49PM CST
City crews have made major progress clearing streets since a heavy snowfall earlier this week, meaning school bus service has resumed in the city.
The Regina Catholic School Division said all school transportation will resume on Friday. However, students and parents should expect delays since some roads aren’t fully clear.
Information about delays can be found at rcsd.ca.
Regina Public School Board students have the day off.