Businesses beside Lang's Cafe are starting to pick up the pieces after a fire left the restaurant in ruins.

Miyosiwin Salon Spa suffered smoke and water damage as firefighters doused the blaze on Wednesday, leaving the owner uncertain about what the salon's future holds at the Broad street location.

"It just feels likea bad dream still," Jennifer Dubois said emotionally. "I don't know, you're just on a rollercoaster of emotion everyday. You're fine one minute and then the next you’re not."

Dubois opened the salon in early 2017, but now she is tasked with taking inventory of everything in the hopes some items aren't damaged beyond repair. But, she says it's not looking promising.

"Ninety per cent of our items has to be replaced," she said. "We're just pulling at straws right now to try and get back as quickly as possible."

While material items like chairs and sinks can be replaced in time, the fear of losing clientele weighs heavily on Dubois' mind.

"Now we're on hold and we're really worried about our clientele, they're kind of trickling away now," she said.

But just like the Cree word the salon is named after, there is beauty to be found in the support coming from family, friends and the community. Dubois saying that help is needed as she awaits news from the insurance company, which could take weeks or even months.