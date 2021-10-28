Calls to ban former Sask. Party MLA from session over vaccination status dominate question period

REGINA -

Saskatchewan’s official opposition called to ban former Sask. Party MLA Nadine Wilson over refusing to disclose her vaccination status during the first question period of the Fall session.

Wilson resigned from the Sask. Party caucus to become an independent MLA on Sept. 30, after the party said she misrepresented her vaccination status.

“We need to hold ourselves to a higher standard as elected officials, now more than ever in the depths of this fourth wave,” Vicki Mowat, opposition house speaker said.

According to the house speaker for the government, despite “profound disagreement” with her stance, the Sask. Party does not believe Wilson should be blocked from attending session.

“We believe that by vote of this Legislature there would be a very dangerous precedent set if the marority of this chamber, on the basis of policy difference, prevent members from participating,” Jeremy Harrison, Sask. Party house speaker, said.

The government shut down the move to block Wilson.

A sitting MLA has not been banned from the house since Colin Thatcher was charged with the murder of his wife in 1984.

Wilson claims she is experiencing “bullying tactics” during Thursday’s debates.

“No I do not believe in bullying or coercion,” Wilson said. “I’m put there by the people, for the people and I think diversity in the chamber is a very healthy and robust conversation.”

Wilson questioned the Saskatchewan Party’s values -- saying people deserve to work, live and play “without papers.”

“The Saskatchewan Party’s values are for a less intrusive government. They’re also for better quality health-care and those are my ideas as well,” Wilson said. “However the Sask. Party government is not upholding their principles or their values. I believe they’ve changed.”

NDP PUSHES FOR MORE COVID-19 MEASURES

The opposition NDP disagrees with negative test requirements for MLAs in the assembly – saying the only exception should be made for those medically ineligible.

The NDP also disagrees with the removal of masks while speaking. The party said MLAs should be subject to the rules outlined in the public health order.

The government said it intends to stay the course, emphasizing that measures should not apply to the majority of Saskatchewan residents who are vaccinated.

“Why does the leader of the opposition want to always impose sweeping broad restrictions on Saskatchewan people when 85 per cent of people have done the right thing,” Premier Scott Moe said.

The NDP attempted an emergency COVID-19 debate but it was blocked by the government. The opposition said it intends to seek a public inquiry into the handling of the pandemic.