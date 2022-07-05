Canada Day opinion piece in Sask. paper causes controversy

Canada Day opinion piece in Sask. paper causes controversy

Photo: Pexels Photo: Pexels

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Gunman fired 70 plus rounds at July 4 parade, 7 dead: police

The gunman who attacked an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago fired more than 70 rounds with an AR-15-style gun that killed at least seven people, then evaded initial capture by dressing as a woman and blending into the fleeing crowd, police said Tuesday.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener