Canada’s longest-serving chief to be honoured with commemorative stamp

A stamp honouring the former chief of Okanese First Nation is set to be unveiled at a ceremony in Fort Qu’Appelle this afternoon.

Marie-Anne Day Walker-Pelletier’s stamp is the third and final commemorative stamp honouring Indigenous leaders as part of Canada Post’s new series.

She attended Lebret Residential School in the 1960s where she experienced both physical and mental abuse.

Day Walker-Pelletier was first elected as chief of Okanese First Nation in 1981 at the age of 26. She served her community as chief until the fall of 2020, making her one of the longest serving chiefs in Canada’s history.

At the time she was elected, she was working with the Saskatchewan Indian Cultural Centre developing programs related to Indigenous language, culture, arts and history.

She said she wanted to help make her home community the best that it could be.

During her time as chief, Day Walker-Pelletier was a strong advocate for women and children. She also played a key role in forming several boards, organizations and programs dedicated to improving the lives of women and children.

She also successfully advocated for the treaty and inherent rights of Okanese First Nation.

In 2019, she was awarded the Order of Canada in recognition of her lifelong commitment to leadership of her nation.

Ben McCutcheon, general manager of operations for the prairie region for Canada Post, said Day Walker-Pelletier’s accomplishments and contributions have been extremely important in helping shape Indigenous communities.

“She’s led numerous projects on education, wellness and social activism for the Indigenous people and she also went to the Vatican this past spring to meet with the pope to talk about residential schools of which she is a survivor,” said McCutcheon.

Day Walker-Pelletier, along with a number of residential school survivors, met with Pope Francis in March. She told the pope it was a spiritual journey carrying the pain and suffering of her ancestors.

The former chief presented moccasins to the pope under the conditions that he keep them as a reminder of the Catholic church’s role in residential schools, and that he returns them with a “genuine apology” when he visits Canada in July.

Stamps commemorating the late Metis leader Harry Daniels and late Inuit leader Jose Kusugak were unveiled at similar events earlier this week.

The stamp series will be released on National Indigenous Peoples Day on June 21.