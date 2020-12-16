REGINA -- Saskatchewan RCMP is asking for the public's assistance locating a man unlawfully at large.

Spencer Bird, 54, is from Regina and was on statutory release, RCMP said in a press release.

The Canada-wide warrant was issued at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.

RCMP said a warrant was issued for Bird’s arrest on June, 6, 2019.

On May 17, 2020 RCMP said Bird was involved in an incidentin Ahtahkakoop. Police said another warrant was issued for Bird's arrest for aggravated assault.

Bird is described by RCMP as 5'9", approximately 181 lbs, with brown eyes and a bald head.

Bird's last known location was Regina but officials said he is also known to visit the communities of Prince Albert and Ahtahkakoop.

RCMP is asking anyone with information on Bird's whereabouts to call police or Crime Stoppers.