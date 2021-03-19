REGINA -- Canadian Blood Services (CBS) has suspended whole blood collections at Regina events until Tuesday out of an abundance of caution.

CBS was notified that two individuals at collection events in the Regina area recently tested positive for COVID-19.

"Canadian Blood Services has an integrated process with public health to manage positive cases of COVID-19 to ensure that those who may be exposed are informed quickly and that additional precautions, if required, can be taken," the organization said in a statement.

CBS added it wouldn’t be releasing any further information about the affected individuals due to confidentiality of personal information.

Any donors with scheduled appointments at specific events are being notified of the cancellations.

CBS said it has safety measures in place at collection events, including mandatory masks, additional PPE, enhanced cleaning, wellness checkpoints and physical distancing.

"The safety of our donors, staff and volunteers is a priority," CBS noted in the statement.

Apheresis plasma and platelet collections continue and all collection activity in Regina will resume on Mar. 23.