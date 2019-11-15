REGINA -- Fans attending the CFL Western Final will be drinking from cans and bottles on Sunday, as the majority of draught beer and fountain pop lines will be shut off.

"Given the fact that this is a late game, and more importantly given the fact that we had to transition a number of items related to the Heritage Classic because of sponsorship, we've switched to cans and bottles, so fans will get to see a lot of that. There will be some fountain available,” Evraz Place President and CEO Tim Reid said.

Reid says during the first year the stadium was open, both the pop and beer lines experience freezing issues. Product was also leftover. Now the practice is to use up the draught product, then drain those lines and switch to cans and bottles.

"We know this is the last big game that we have and the last big event of this season, we just want to make sure that we don't have a lot of product going to waste or frankly a lot of dollars going to waste and product that we can't use,” Reid said.

The Western Final will be the latest date in the year that a game has been held in the new building. Since the Riders started playing in the new stadium in 2017, the team has never hosted the West Final. But Saskatchewan did host the Western Semi-Final at Mosaic Stadium on November 11, 2018. Mosaic Stadium was winterized at that time as well.

Everything else will be approached like a normal rider game day, with typical policies in place.