'Celebrate our differences': Yorkton high school shows off different cultures with student-led exhibits

Yorkton, Sask. -

A celebration of culture took place at a Yorkton high school on Friday, which showcased student-led exhibits, traditional food, and dance.

Scott Musqua remembers a time when the Sacred Heart High School had a “formal day,” where students would show up in suits and dresses — and he, in his ribbon shirt.

The Keeseekoose First Nation member, who has been a counsellor at the school for the past 20 years, noticed kids didn’t have the ability to show off their own culture, like he was able to with his shirt.

Musqua pitched an idea to have a full-on “Culture Day,” hoping to make a difference in the school.

“A lot of people that aren’t the visible minorities, you don’t know what culture they belong to. I thought it would be really cool if we could have a day to acknowledge everybody’s culture,” he said.

“Culture is kind of, the backbone of everybody.”

Students of Ukrainian, Indigenous, Metis, African and Filipino descent created exhibits. The Filipino exhibit boasted a lot of pride, including foods and dance to show off to the students.

“We want them to be able to have a welcoming experience,” said Gabrielle Ballado, one of the organizers.

“(So) they can be comfortable with us, and they can have food and they can have fun.”

The Ukrainian exhibit included a full meal spread for the students, and it was a good exercise to go through, according to Dasha Smaglii, one of the organizers.

“It was pretty interesting to actually be able to show off my culture, because I’m also in Ukrainian dance. But this is a bit of a different way, because it shows a whole different bunch of aspects to it,” she said.

Musqua didn’t create and facilitate this entire day on his own – he had a lot of help, notably from teachers like Marie-Ann Blenkin and Kerrie Shearer.

“It’s so nice for the two of us to watch our kids be so embracing of it, and wanting to participate in it. Wanting to celebrate their own cultures and the pride that comes with it,” Shearer said.

For Musqua, it was a day full of smiles, and baking his mom’s secret Bannock recipe.

“When I was young, I could watch my mom make bannock for hours,” he said, while pushing out the dough in the school’s cafeteria.

He said the students walk a little higher and show pride once they experience practicing their own culture.

“That’s what we want to inspire,” he said. “And I hope that other communities and other schools do the same thing. Celebrate our differences, that’s what makes us special.”