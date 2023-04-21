Centre for Socially Engaged Theatre at U of R officially opens

Dr Taiwo Afolabi/Director, Centre for Socially Engaged Theatre. (Gareth Dillistone / CTV News) Dr Taiwo Afolabi/Director, Centre for Socially Engaged Theatre. (Gareth Dillistone / CTV News)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener