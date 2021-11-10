Cereals Canada promoting 'ecofriendly' winter wheat with new logo

REGINA -

A new logo is hitting the shelves in grocery stores across the country, with hopes it will help consumers make ecofriendly choices.

The Habitat Friendly Winter Wheat Ecolabel is a collaboration between Cereals Canada, Ducks Unlimited and producers of winter wheat throughout the prairies.

“It’s all about showcasing the great news story around winter wheat that’s grown in the prairie region and the wildlife benefits it offers,” said Daniel Ramage, the director of market access and trade policy at Cereals Canada.

Research from Ducks Unlimited shows that winter wheat assists in the sustainability of duck and songbird populations by providing nesting grounds in the spring.

“Through this ecolabel we’re able to help consumers identify products that are made using habitat friendly winter wheat and that can help them feel good about what they’re buying,” Ramage explained.

“It helps businesses standout in the marketplace and ultimately that creates demand for farmers who can use winter wheat and benefit from growing demand.”

The program has been well received by producers. Wade Gray, owner and operator of A&W Gray Farms, said he thinks the program will bring much needed attention to a great aspect of the crop. He farms over 3,000 acres in the Crait/Aylesbury area and has had winter wheat in his crop rotation for the past 20 years.

“It’s only going to help promote winter wheat. It’s a good thing for consumers,” he said. “I believe the research showed that 33 per cent of consumers would buy a product with that ecolabel on it. That’s something that can be a win win for everybody.”

Gray said there are even more environmental benefits, than just habitat creation, from having winter wheat in your crop rotation.

“There’s less chemicals used on winter wheat because you do get that boost in the spring time where its already ahead of a lot of the weeds,” he said.

He hopes the ecolabel allows the markets for the crop to develop even further.

“Hopefully it’ll result in maybe a stronger market for winter cereals,” he said. “And maybe get more producers growing it if they know that there is a sustainable market, a domestic market, you know or a local market.”

Ramage said that the initiative owes its existence to farmers, who helped make it happen.

“This program was driven by farmers,” he said. “Farmers looking to maintain winter wheat and create value around it in Western Canada,” he said.

As for the progress of the program itself, Beam Suntory, a beverage company, and Les Moulins de Soulanges, a specialty flour mill located outside of Montreal, are the first two companies that have signed onto the ecolabel program.

Cereals Canada encourages anyone who wants to learn more about the program to visit their website.