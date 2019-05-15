CFL, CFL Players' Association reach agreement on new contract
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 15, 2019 6:24AM CST
There's labour peace in the CFL. The league and CFL Players' Association have come to terms on a new collective bargaining agreement.
The tentative deal replaces a five-year contract that's set to expire Saturday.
As a result, players will be instructed to attend the start of CFL training camps, which open Sunday across the country.
A statement from the league says the deal is "subject to ratification by the players and approval of the league's Board of Governors."