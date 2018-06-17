

CTV Regina





A 24-year-old man is facing impaired driving charges after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle on Highway 1 in White City, Sask.

RCMP say the pedestrian, a 25-year-old man from Regina, was pronounced at the scene early Sunday morning. He was hit in the highway’s eastbound lanes. Mounties responded to the crash at about 3:30 a.m.

The accused, who’s from Cupar, Sask., is charged with one count of impaired driving causing death and one count of operating a vehicle over .08 causing death.

He is scheduled to appear in Regina Provincial Court on July 18.