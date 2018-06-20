

Six people have been charged — and police have issued warrants for two others — after police raided dispensaries earlier this year.

Police say the arrests were made at the beginning of the month using evidence collected since the start of 2018.

In January, police held a news conference where Chief Evan Bray reminded the public that marijuana is still illegal under current laws.

In March, some dispensaries in the city chose to shut down operations until marijuana legalization. According to police, six more were still operating illegally. On March 28, police raided six pot shops — and said charges were pending.

Kelly Jonathan Bonokoski, 31, was arrested on June 6 and is facing multiple charges, including trafficking cannabis marijuana and possession for the purpose of trafficking. He appeared in court on June 7.

Tanner L. Scheidt, 39, Jonathan Richard Metz, 30, Donald Earl Fulton, 55, and Natasha Dawn Fulton, 28, were all arrested on June 7 and also face possession and trafficking charges. Scheidt and Metz made their first court appearances on June 8. Donald Fulton and Natasha Fulton were released and are scheduled to appear in court on July 16.

Stephen Austin Lucyk, 41, was arrested on June 12 and is also facing multiple possession and trafficking charges. He appeared in court on June 12.

Police have also issued warrants for Patrick Lee Warnecke, 39, and Megan Nicole Potter, 31. They both face charges of possession and trafficking marijuana.

Anyone with information about Warnecke or Potter’s location is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.