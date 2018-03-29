

CTV Regina





Marijuana may be legal soon but it isn’t yet. That's the message from Regina police, who raided six dispensaries on Wednesday night.

The move comes after the businesses refused to close up shop, despite warnings from police.

That evidence included what police described as hundreds of pounds of marijuana, thousands of dollars in cash, packaging, till receipts and ledgers, all of which police say are evidence that a commercial business was operating.

Police also expressed concerns that much of the activity happening inside the dispensaries won’t be legal even after marijuana is legal, like selling to youth, and the selling of edibles.

Chief Bray also said that not everyone will face criminal charges, employees of these dispensaries, are not the focus.

“This is about owners and operators and potentially in some cases landlords who had knowledge of the business that was happening, the knowledge that it was illegal to do, and the knowledge that they could face criminal consequences as a result of it.” Bray told media on Thursday morning.

Although some of the owners may have been taken into custody, police say no charges have been laid yet, but charges will be laid once the investigation is complete.