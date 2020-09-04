REGINA -- Saskatchewan’s Chief Electoral Officer has recommended that preparations continue for the upcoming Provincial General Election in October.

The provinces electoral committee met four times over the last three months, and determined that an election would be safe to hold the election in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Earlier today, I sent a letter to Premier Scott Moe to inform him that, at present, from a public health and electoral operational perspective, there is no reason Saskatchewan should not continue to prepare for a general election on its legislatively-scheduled date of October 26, 2020,” said Dr. Michael Boda, Chief Electoral Officer of Saskatchewan.

The electoral committee consists of:

Michael Boda, Saskatchewan’s Chief Electoral Officer;

Dr. Saqib Shahab, the Province’s Chief Medical Health Officer;

The Honourable Jeremy Harrison, Government House Leader; and

Cathy Sproule, Opposition House Leader.

Election management body, Elections Saskatchewan, will direct and supervise the administration of provincial electoral events including the upcoming election.

Voting information can be found here.