The Government of Saskatchewan has declared July 22 to 26 Child and Youth in Care Week.

“Child and Youth in Care Week gives us the opportunity to recognize and thank care providers across the province for their unique skill set and unwavering commitment to our province’s youngest residents,” Social Services Minister Paul Merriman said.

This year the week will serve a special focus on youth excellence, as a way to let youth previously or currently in care know that their experiences and voices are valued.

Child and Youth in Care Week began in 2014 when over 500 youth were able to celebrate the unique experience of a background in the child welfare system, according to the government.