Christopher Duke sentenced to 5 years in prison for sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl in 2019

Christopher Duke has been sentenced to five years in prison for the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl in Regina in July of 2019.

Sentencing was originally scheduled for Oct. 17, but Duke, 52, had been out of custody since the verdict.

On Oct. 17 both the Crown and the defence submitted sentencing recommendations, with the Crown asking for six years, and the defence three to four years.

On Monday morning, Duke looked onto the seat of the judge as he waited for sentencing, seemingly uninterested by the crowd behind him.

The room was full, with over 30 people in attendance.

Justice Graeme Mitchell first addressed Duke, asking him if he would like to make a statement to the court, to which Duke declined.

The judge read parts of the victim’s statement, where she stated that she had been having a tough time and is now scared to be alone with people, especially older men.

Then he re-read some of the mother’s statements who, like the 12-year-old girl, cannot be identified because of a publication ban.

In it she said she can’t sleep and lives in a constant fog and can barely focus. She added that this broke her heart and that her daughter had to grow up very quickly because of what happened to her. She is also worried about the impacts to her son who has been admitted to the children’s hospital twice and is on anti-depressants and sleeping pills.

The victim’s brother told the court during victim impact statements that he walked in on Duke assaulting his sister.

“A child should never have to see his sister raped,” their mother said.

The judge taking all of this into consideration decided upon a five year sentence with no remand.

However, Duke will be allowed to appeal his sentence.

More details to come…