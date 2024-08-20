Citizens against 'NIMBY-ism' present petition to city hall

A small but dedicated group of concerned Regina citizens delivered a petition against ‘NIMBY-ism’ to Regina city hall Monday morning.

The group is upset that city council turned down a proposal for a homeless shelter in June.

The motion for the shelter failed to pass in a vote of 6-5. It would have been located on the corner of Albert Street and Dewdney Avenue – a site that was chosen after three years of searching.

The petition group blames the pushback on the shelter proposal on people they call "NIMBYs" which stands for “Not In My Back Yard.”

The group claims those sharing “NIMBY” views have negative attitudes towards subsidized low income housing and emergency shelters.

Monday’s petition calls for a ban on “NIMBY” speech at all City of Regina meetings.

The group has said the chair of any meeting should be the one to decide what comments are deemed “NIMBY” and to cut speakers off who share those views.

“According to the Ontario Human Rights Commission, ‘NIMBY-ism’ is quote ‘a human rights issue,’” concerned citizen Florence Stratton told reporters. “It happens when people hold negative attitudes or stereotypes of both the people who live in affordable housing or use emergency shelters.”

“In other words, ‘NIMBY-ism’ is a form of discrimination.”

Stratton went on to say that anyone uttering such words should be shamed.

“I imagine if someone stood in City Council and said, ‘I don’t want a black person next door to me,’ they could be cut off,” she added.

“Really if you’re saying you don’t want a shelter – or you don’t want low income housing – you’re saying you don’t want Indigenous people next door to me. I don’t want poor people next to me. So I just assume the same kind of principal would work.”

The City of Regina responded to CTV News' request for comment Tuesday morning – outlining the petition process.

“In accordance with city policy, copies of the petition will be provided to all members of council for information,” the statement read.

“No further action will be contemplated at this time unless directed otherwise by council.”

--With files from Gareth Dillistone and Hallee Mandryk.