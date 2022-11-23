City administration's plan to end homelessness would mean a mill rate increase of 21.73 per cent

If a city administration report to end homelessness was to be passed by council, the mill rate would see an increase of more than 20 per cent next year.

Property taxes would rise a total of 21.73 per cent in 2023 and 4.24 per cent in 2024.

That would mean the average home valued at $315,000 would be paying $40.59 more per month in 2023 and $11.90 more per month in 2024.

According to the report, the estimated cost to fund the motion is $98 million in capital investment and approximately $25 million in annual operating costs.

The estimated cost is based on a point-in-time count (PIT) that was conducted in 2021 that said 488 supportive housing units would need to be provided.

The city continues to invest $7.9 million annually towards programs and initiatives related to homelessness, social development and well being.

More details to come…