City bus hits traffic light in Regina, minor injuries: Police

    Crews are responding to a collision near the University of Regina after a city bus hit a traffic light.

    According to an emailed response from Regina police, officers were dispatched around 4:25 p.m. to the intersection of Wascana Parkway and Kramer Boulevard for a report of a single vehicle motor incident.

    Information received by police was that a bus struck a traffic light, dragging it before coming to a stop.

    A CTV reporter on scene said it looked like the bus dragged a light pole about 100 metres down the road.

    Tow trucks are on scene cleaning up the mess while police direct traffic. Wascana Parkway north bound is closed as of 6:15 p.m. on Friday.

    There were passengers on the bus. It is unknown how many people were injured but injuries appear to be minor, according to police.

    This is a developing story, more details will be provided as they become available.

    With files from Donovan Maess

