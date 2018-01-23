

The City of Regina says it’s looking into installing lights on a southeast portion of Ring Road.

The curved portion of Ring Road between Wascana Parkway and Albert Street currently isn’t lit. The city says it has received complaints about the area.

Officials are currently going over designs and costs to install lights in the area, but nothing is set in stone.

“We have done some upgrades on the Ring Road as far as lighting on Arcola Avenue, just because they’re become more urban and busier,” said Norman Kyle, director of roadways and transportation with the city. “Typically highways are not lit.”

If the city decides to go ahead with the lighting, it won’t be installed until later this year.