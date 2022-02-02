City council votes in favour of land transfer for Rapid Housing Initiative

On Wednesday, Regina city council voted 8-3 in favour of a land transfer of 120 Broad St. for the Rapid Housing Initiative.

The land will go to Silver Sage Housings Ltd., who will work with Regina Treaty/Status Indian Services (RT/SIS) to build and run 29 affordable housing units for those transitioning away from homelessness in the city.

Councillors Bresciani, Shaw and Mohl were the three votes against the land transfer.

Last week, executive committee heard from a long list of delegations on the topic. Some were for, while others were against the project.

Erica Beaudin, the executive director of RT/SIS, said during the meeting, “it will still be months before the first resident moves in” to the units.

Mayor Sandra Masters asked Beaudin how the city can help move the project forward and work together with RT/SIS.

Beaudin said education and communication are the key factors to help make the project successful.

RHI is a capital funding program developed by the federal government to support the creation of new affordable rental housing. Regina has been given $7.75 million through the program.

CITY COUNCIL UPDATE

At the city council meeting, city manager Chris Holden also presented a brief update on the COVID-19 situation in Regina.

“We need to learn to live with COVID,” Holden said.

Earlier this week, Premier Scott Moe hinted that vaccination passports and proof of vaccination requirements would end in the near future.

Holden said it would be hard for the city to continue these requirements if it is not mandated at the provincial level.

Holden confirmed the Frost Festival, scheduled to begin on Friday, is proceeding. He said it will have enhanced COVID-19 protocols in place to help keep participants safe.

Councillor Cheryl Stadnichuk voiced concern about lifting restrictions too early, adding she hopes the city continues to make COVID-19 decisions based on scientific evidence.