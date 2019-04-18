The City of Regina’s Public Works and Infrastructure Committee will be making recommendations on changes to school zones.

The recommendations include changing the speed limit from 40 km to 30 km, and changing the times school zones are in effect from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The recommendations also suggest banning u-turns in school zones.

"In a collision the fatality or injury rate is less at 30 k.m. than at 40 k.m.," Christine Niemczyk with CAA said. "Also it will keep motorists more alert, that's what we're finding with our CAA school zone assessment. Drivers aren't paying attention, they're not stopping at stop signs, they don't know if they went through a school intersection but with appropraite signage reminding them that it's 30 k.m. the students will be safer."

Another recommendation is changing crosswalks to 'zebra' crosswalks. This comes after CAA's school zone assessment showed failure to stop at crosswalks was the biggest issue in Regina school zones.

The recommendations are set to be presented to City Council on Monday, April 29.