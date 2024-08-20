City of Regina calls on artists to pay homage to oldest tree

The City of Regina is calling on artists to submit proposals on how they would transform the wood from the trunk of Regina’s oldest tree into art.

The purpose of the call is to honour and preserve the history of Regina’s oldest tree, while drawing awareness to the city’s urban forest, the City of Regina said in a media release.

Artists who are interested in the project are asked to submit their concept proposals by Oct. 9, 2024. The tree trunk will be available for viewing on Sept. 11 from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on 1430 4th Ave.

The American Elm tree, which was cut down last year due to safety reasons, was present for the Regina Cyclone in 1912 from its place in Victoria Park, the city said.

The artist who is selected for the project will also mentor an emerging artist through the Neil Balkwill Centre.

The project aims to be completed by April 30, 2025.