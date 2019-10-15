REGINA -- Drivers who visit Regina’s downtown core have a new option available to them when paying for parking.

The PayByPhone mobile app will allow motorists to use their smart phone to pay for parking.

The app can be downloaded onto a smart phone, or used by calling toll-free 1-888-680-7275. A transaction fee of 17 cents applies.

“Our downtown offers many great amenities and businesses for people to come and enjoy.

We are pleased to be providing this convenient option for drivers traveling downtown, and

just in time for the Hockey Week festivities on the Plaza,” said Mayor Michael Fougere.

The app allows drivers to add time to their meter from anywhere and receive reminders before time runs out. Options for plugging the meter with coins will still be available.