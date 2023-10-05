Regina

    • City of Regina looking for thoughts on e-scooters

    Regina residents can now share their thoughts and experiences on e-scooters.

    The City of Regina released a survey on Thursday, asking for input from e-scooter users and non-users, which will be used to evaluate the program and make any adjustments for the next season.

    Since the program began in April, there were 51,259 trips taken on e-scooters and over 130,000 kilometres in distance travelled through July and August in Regina, according to a release from the City of Regina.

    Two companies, BIRD Canada and Neuron Mobility, launched a shared e-scooter program in June, and will continue into late October, depending on weather.

    The two companies had a combined fleet of 500 e-scooters available to rent.

    The survey is available until Oct. 22.

    Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says Canadians will 'soon' start to see the big grocers taking action to address food prices, including price freezes and price matching campaigns. Champagne said that Loblaw, Metro, Empire, Walmart and Costco have agreed to begin rolling out actions that will result in lower costs for Canadians.

