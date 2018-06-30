City of Regina modified long weekend hours
CTV Regina
Published Saturday, June 30, 2018 11:58AM CST
The following City of Regina services will have modified hours on the Canada Day long weekend:
Civic Offices: Closed.
Landfill:
- July 1 – Open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- July 2 - Open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Entry gates close at 6:45 p.m.
Garbage Collection: All garbage will be picked up as usual.
Recycling: All recycling will be picked up as usual.
Regina Transit:
- July 1 - Service provided using the Sunday routes and schedules. Information Centre and RideLine closed.
- July 2 – Regular weekday service provided. Information Centre and RideLine open 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Paratransit Service:
- July 1 - Operating holiday schedule 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- July 2 – Regular weekday service from 6 a.m. - 11 p.m.
Riverside Memorial Park and Regina Cemeteries:
- Office closed.
- Gates open 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Neil Balkwill Civic Arts Centre - Art Gallery of Regina:
- June 30 – July 2 - Closed holiday weekend.
North West Leisure Centre:
- Open 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre:
- Open 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Regina Sportplex Lawson Aquatic Centre:
- July 1 – Open 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- July 2 – Open 5:30 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Fieldhouse:
- Closed for annual maintenance.
Parking Meters:
- Meters not in effect.
City outdoor pools are also open on Canada Day:
Massey Pool, 100 Massey Road
- 12 – 8 p.m.
- Admission is free 7-8 p.m.
Dewdney Pool, 1401 Montague Street
- 12 – 8 p.m.
- Admission is free
Maple Leaf Pool, 1101 – 14th Avenue
- 12 – 8 p.m.
- Admission is free
Regent Pool, 2600 McKinley Avenue
- 12 – 8 p.m.
- Admission is free 7-8 p.m.
Wascana Pool, 2211 College Avenue (Wascana Park)
- 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Admission is free 7-8 p.m.