The following City of Regina services will have modified hours on the Canada Day long weekend:

Civic Offices: Closed.

Landfill:

July 1 – Open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

July 2 - Open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Entry gates close at 6:45 p.m.

Garbage Collection: All garbage will be picked up as usual.

Recycling: All recycling will be picked up as usual.

Regina Transit:

July 1 - Service provided using the Sunday routes and schedules. Information Centre and RideLine closed.

July 2 – Regular weekday service provided. Information Centre and RideLine open 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Paratransit Service:

July 1 - Operating holiday schedule 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

July 2 – Regular weekday service from 6 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Riverside Memorial Park and Regina Cemeteries:

Office closed.

Gates open 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Neil Balkwill Civic Arts Centre - Art Gallery of Regina:

June 30 – July 2 - Closed holiday weekend.

North West Leisure Centre:

Open 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre:

Open 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Regina Sportplex Lawson Aquatic Centre:

July 1 – Open 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

July 2 – Open 5:30 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Fieldhouse:

Closed for annual maintenance.

Parking Meters:

Meters not in effect.

City outdoor pools are also open on Canada Day:

Massey Pool, 100 Massey Road

12 – 8 p.m.

Admission is free 7-8 p.m.

Dewdney Pool, 1401 Montague Street

12 – 8 p.m.

Admission is free

Maple Leaf Pool, 1101 – 14th Avenue

12 – 8 p.m.

Admission is free

Regent Pool, 2600 McKinley Avenue

12 – 8 p.m.

Admission is free 7-8 p.m.

Wascana Pool, 2211 College Avenue (Wascana Park)