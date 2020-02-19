REGINA -- The City of Regina will be paying guest speaker Patrick Moore more than $6,000 for an appearance that has been cancelled.

Co-Chair of the committee for the Reimagine Conference, Mike O’Donnell, says the City already paid Moore’s deposit fee of $5,700 plus $500 or $600 in taxes.

The City will not be getting the money back.

O’Donnell said he accepts responsibility for the loss, as he signed off on Moore as a guest speaker and terminated his contract.

The committee decided to cancel Moore appearance because his new message did not fit the subject matter of the event, according to O’Donnell.

The Reimagine Conference will take place in Regina on May 20 and 21.