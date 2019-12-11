REGINA -- Regina city council has approved funding for a three year pilot program for an airport transit route. The project will cost the city $144,000 in 2020. Council plans to fund it through the city reserve budget.

"Bus stops with shelters, or if there are any infrastructure requirements that are required to make this work, we will work collaboratively with the city to make sure that happens,” Regina Airport Authority President James Bogusz said.

The airport will be committing $100,000 each year of the three year project.

"They want it. So, they're buying in and I think that there's discussions around looking at the hotels association. Maybe there are some other partnerships that could work around that. But I think, let's just see how this one goes,” ward 4 councillor Lori Bresciani said.

City administration is recommending service run from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., and 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.

"So, a lot of those people will finally be able to quit walking three miles even in the winter. They'll be able to take a bus," owner of rumour handcraft gallery in the airport Connie McLeod said.

"We do observe both employees and some traveling public actually walking off airport property toward the nearest bus stop which is quite a distance from the terminal, so this will be a huge improvement," Bogusz said.

No exact route has been figured out yet, but the airport says the old greyhound bus stop location might be a good spot for a new bus stop.