

CTV Regina





Two men and two women are facing drug and weapon charges after a vehicle stop on Saturday.

The vehicle was stopped at the intersection of Sherwood Drive and Wascana Drive because police say it matched the description of a suspicious vehicle from a call received on Thursday.

While speaking with the occupants, police saw a knife in the driver side door panel, drugs on the floor and several cell phones in the centre console.

A search of the vehicle found more drugs and drug paraphernalia, as well as folding knives and brass knuckles.

The drugs seized included large amounts of methamphetamines, cocaine, psilocybin and various pills.

Jarod Michael Shambel, 31, of no fixed address is charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a weapon.

Jason Wayne Quewezance, 39, of Regina is facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking charges and possession of a weapon.

Chantelle Renee Friday, 25, of Regina is facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, breach of undertaking and breach of probation.

Naomi Elizabeth Friday, 24, of Regina faces possession for the purpose of trafficking.

All four were released on an officers undertaking and will make their first court appearance on Feb. 28.