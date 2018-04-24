

The city is opening hazardous waste and leaf and yard waste disposal depots next month.

Hazardous waste depots have expanded hours to include two Friday evening options. They will be open May 4 and 5 and June 22 and 23 at the city’s public works yard. The depot will be open between 4 and 7 p.m. on the Friday dates and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Saturday dates. The city says chemicals need to be properly packaged and labelled. All materials will be reused, recycled or disposed of in an environmentally safe manner.

Leaf and yard waste depots will be open Saturdays running May 5 to June 2. The depots will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The drop off locations are:

Michael A. Riffel High School, 5757 Rochdale Boulevard

Thom Collegiate High School, 265 Argyle Street North

Kinsmen Park South, Kings Road and Lakeview Avenue

500 Arcola Avenue, between Victoria Avenue and Winnipeg Street

Residents should bring the yard waste to the depot in paper bags or twig bundles. Anything brought in plastic bags will need to be dumped out since plastic bags aren’t compostable.

More information can be found at regina.ca/waste.